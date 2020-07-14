Visitors to South Carolina state parks required to wear face masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Visitors to South Carolina state parks are now required to wear face masks.
The announcement was made by state park officials on Monday afternoon and requires visitors over the age of 2 years old to wear a mask in any state park facility staffed by employees or where the general public may congregate.
“This includes park offices, visitor centers, stores, nature centers, restrooms or while touring any indoor facility being considered for rent,” SCSP officials said.
According to park officials, in the event that visitors do not have a mask, they will be asked to remain outside of the facility and park employees will assist them and accommodate their needs if possible.
Officials said any park rental facility to include cabins, campsites, picnic shelters, and group facilities are considered as having restricted use and will be the responsibility of the party renting that facility.
“It is recommended that they follow all CDC and SCDHEC guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing, but park staff will not be responsible for reinforcing those guidelines,” officials said.”We thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to stop the spread and protect our visitors and employees.”
