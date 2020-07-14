15-year-old shot while sleeping in Jasper Co. home

PINELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy while he was sleeping in his Jasper County home.
It happened early Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Gillison Branch Road in Pineland. Deputies say they received reports around 2:42 a.m. of a drive-by shooting having occurred.
When deputies arrived they found a 15-year-old boy with a bullet wound to the head. Family members say he was sleeping in his bed when the shots began entering the house.
He was flown to a hospital where he is listed in Critical Condition.
Detectives are working on identifying the suspect vehicle and shooter or shooters.
"Detectives and our Victim's Advocate have been working through the day attempting to identify a suspect(s). This investigation is ongoing and your prayers for the family are needed. Pray for our Jasper County and your law enforcement who are working non-stop to bring justice," said Sheriff Chris Malphrus.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins at 843.637.9915.
