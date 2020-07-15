Chatham Co. reporting most COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County hospitals have the most COVID-19 positive patients since the pandemic started back in March.
A major spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last two days brings the total in Chatham County to 145 patients.
Memorial Health is currently caring for 70 COVID-19 positive patients, Saint Joesph’s is caring for 41, and Candler has 34.
Not all of these patients are necessarily from Chatham County, but they did come to these hospitals for care.
