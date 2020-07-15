College e-learning impacting the housing market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic is forcing most schools to offer online classes for the fall semester. Savannah College of Art and Design is no exception.
Businesses near the school that rely on its students, could be impacted.
The operations manager at Market South Management told us they’ve rented to a large number of SCAD students for several years.
But this year, they’re expecting a lot of those rental properties to still be available by the time the school year begins.
Businesses like Market South Management who rent to SCAD students are changing their plans for the upcoming fall semester.
“It hurts,” said Parker Kornegay, Operations Manager at Market South Management. “It makes our job a little more difficult. We’re going to have to go look for tenants that may have not of been a downtown tenant prior to SCAD announcing that.”
Kornegay says they’re expecting to see many more properties available by the time school starts.
He also believes other businesses in the area will be affected.
“We’re right here in Starland so the foot traffic, the local businesses, the coffee shops, the restaurants in our neighborhood will also be affected. I think that SCAD has played such a pivotal role in the economy downtown, I think everyone is affected.”
Kornegay says they usually reach out to students about housing on Facebook and Instagram.
But for now, they’re changing their target market from SCAD students.
He also says they’re seeing young professionals and retirees moving back into the downtown area.
“We’ve seen lots of people, second homes, vacation, long vacation getaways where they are renting a property for 12 months at a time and come down when they want.”
Kornegay says they haven’t seen a drop in rental numbers yet, but believes it could happen.
And even though some students may not return to Savannah for classes, he says some are still renting for the fall.
“There’s a lot of folks, a lot of students at SCAD that don’t have the option of per-se going home. Savannah is home. SCAD is home. So we are seeing steady traffic for those planning to stay in Savannah.”
