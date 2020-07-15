Crews monitoring Jasper Co. structure fire; Talmadge Bridge reopened

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Jasper County, S.C. on Highway 17 near the Talmadge Bridge.
According to the fire chief in Jasper County, firefighters arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The structure is reported vacant and no one is believed to have been inside the building.
Crews filled up tankers with water at SCAD’s equestrian center on Highway 17.
According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the Talmadge Bridge was closed due to the fire. Authorities tried to limit traffic on the road.
Fire agencies from Jasper County, Bluffton, Levy, and Hardeeville responded to the scene.
Jasper County Fire Department Chief Frank Edwards said crews expect to be at the scene until at least dark. He also said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating this fire.
“It’s pretty much a defensive operation. We’re just applying water from the exterior to darken it down and help on any hotspots that may be popping up in the brush nearby. So, it’s going to be an extended operation to hit all the hot spots and get the fire completely out,” Chief Edwards said.
Edwards said there’s a lot of tin in the building that’s causing the crews to stay vigilant as they continue to work.
