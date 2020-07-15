Firefighters at scene of structure fire on Hwy 17 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Jasper County, S.C. on Highway 17 near the Talmadge Bridge.
According to the fire chief in Jasper County, firefighters arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The structure is reported vacant and no one is believed to have been inside the building.
Crews are filling up tankers with water at SCAD’s equestrian center on Highway 17 and taking it to the structure fire.
Fire agencies from Jasper County, Bluffton, Levy, and Hardeeville have responded to the scene.
A WTOC crew is at the scene and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.