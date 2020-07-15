First day of mandatory mask order on Georgia Southern campuses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is the first day masks are mandatory in public places on Georgia Southern’s three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville.
Walk through the student union building in Statesboro and you'll see more mask flyers than you see students. The requirement for masks came from the University System of Georgia.
The hope is for masks, social distancing, and hygiene practices to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and stop the spread.
One student said she feels a mask can help.
“Definitely inside and in class, I think it will make people feel safer, make people feel more comfortable,” sophomore McKenzie Parziale said.
The mask rule applies to classrooms and other public spaces. Student apartments, dining halls and faculty or staff private offices will be another.
Faculty and staff each get five cloth masks. Students get two.
