Jasper Co. deputy injured in crash while directing traffic

Jasper Co. deputy injured in crash while directing traffic
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday. (Source: Unsplash)
By WTOC Staff | July 15, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 5:07 AM

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after his car was hit on Highway 17 Tuesday night.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying Deputy Zeke Dunham was directing traffic when an oncoming vehicle hit the back of his patrol car and continued to flee the scene. A pursuit ensued and the suspect was taken into custody at US 17 at Smith’s Crossing in Ridgeland after officers used spike strips to deflate the tires.

Deputy Dunham was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says he has since been released and is doing well.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Update!!! Deputy Zeke Dunham released from the hospital and doing well😊😊😊😊 Deputy Injured in Crash: Deputy Zeke...

Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.