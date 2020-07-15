Jasper Co. deputy injured in crash while directing traffic

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after his car was hit on Highway 17 Tuesday night.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying Deputy Zeke Dunham was directing traffic when an oncoming vehicle hit the back of his patrol car and continued to flee the scene. A pursuit ensued and the suspect was taken into custody at US 17 at Smith’s Crossing in Ridgeland after officers used spike strips to deflate the tires.
Deputy Dunham was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says he has since been released and is doing well.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.