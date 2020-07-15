Savannah gives update on Savannah First program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah continues to look for ways to partner with local and minority disadvantaged business enterprises on City projects.
Part of that effort includes the new Savannah First pilot program.
Since bringing back the Minority, Women-owned Business Enterprise certifications along with Savannah First, the City has certified three local qualifying businesses in the last two weeks to work with.
Manuel Dominguez, Director of Savannah’s Office of Business Opportunity said, “These are firms that have worked with us in the past, so we had some of their documentations which helped.”
To work with the City on any given project, big or small, a local business that wants to receive a MWBE designation has to meet a number of qualifications.
“When we do certifications here locally we do a site visit to every single business to make sure they have a physical location, ensure they have the right equipment and materials in order to do the job, and that they are in fact a real business,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez added for DBE’s, or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, state and federal requirements are rigorous, and that Savannah has a limited list of agencies they trust that qualify DBE’s.
Dominguez encouraged those wanting to take a shot at landing a City contract to do so, because it will keep City money from contracts local.
“It’s also, selfishly, a way to build up our local economy and allow it to recover. Make sure that Savannah isn’t as hard-hit by the COVID crisis and the recession.”
