South University starts online training course for contact tracing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, so does the workload of contact tracers.
Health department officials say they are doing their best to keep up, but it grows more challenging daily. South University saw the need and wanted to help.
South University has developed a new online course to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. They say it’s not only meant to support our health departments, but also our communities.
“Besides wearing our masks and six foot distances and washing our hands, this is a really meaningful tool. It will help people get work which is certainly critical right now,” South University Campus President Valarie Trimarchi said.
As of now you can enroll in their free contract tracing course. It’s a self-pace online program that lasts less than 10 hours.
Those who join will have to pass a number of modules at 80 percent or above to earn a certificate. The program was designed using CDC guidelines, but they are still working to get CDC endorsement.
In just a day, 80 people registered and have already completed the course meaning they can now apply for jobs. To some, this seems too good to be true as a free course available across the country, but South University leaders say it was the right thing to do during the pandemic.
“You know, we’re doing it because it’s needed, and I think that’s the simple, straight-up answer. We know that the COVID is crazy, it’s scary we know that there’s a huge demand for contact tracers around the country and we just saw this as our chance to give back to that community,” Dr. Trimarchi said.
Coastal Health District officials say to keep up with the case load, they hired 23 contact tracers and intend to bring on more in the future as does the Georgia Department of Public Health.
