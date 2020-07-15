Statesboro group holding a mask distribution

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of a mask distribution in Statesboro say it’s not as much about putting one or two masks in one person’s hands, as getting them to businesses ten at a time, 100 at a time, or even 1,000.
Volunteers bagged up packets of masks with numbers and names of businesses who'd sent in requests. Jared Sapp picked up some for his insurance office.
“It’s very concerning. Our number one concern is our staff, but also the people who come in, a lot of older people don’t have access to masks,” Sapp said.
Cab companies already require customers to wear them. Cynthia Francois says she and other drivers were buying masks themselves.
“To know there’s a place where you can get them for free and give them to your customers, that’s a good thing,” Francois said.
LaSonya Brunson has seen older friends and relatives suffer through the virus and lockdown and wants to spread the masks and the message.
“Going out to Walmart, you don’t know who has this disease. I think wearing a mask will help squash the spread,” Brunson said.
Statesboro and Bulloch County received 70,000 cloth masks from the state for give away. Organizers say they’ll be back at Luetta Moore Park on Thursday. The park is located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The distribution will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
