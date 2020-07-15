Town of Yemassee passes order requiring face coverings

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Several cities and towns in the Georgia and South Carolina have put in place mask mandates.
The Town of Yemassee has now been added to that list.
Under the town’s order, anyone inside a public building must wear a face covering. All restaurants and retail establishments of every description must also require their employees to wear one. There are some exceptions.
The order is in effect as of noon on Wednesday, July 15.
A fine of no more than $25 is possible for those found not in compliance with the order.
Read more from the order below:
