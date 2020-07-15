Walthourville Police searching for missing teen

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Walthourville Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
According to the police department, 15-year-old Shaniyia Ovitt was last seen and heard from on July 14. She is believed to be in the Hinesville area. Ovitt is described as 5-foot-4 and weighing 150-170 pounds.
The police department lists her as a runaway/missing teen.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Walthourville Police Departemnt at 912-368-6525 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-368-3911.
