Wednesday: Nearly as hot, with a few thundershowers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and humid with temperatures in the 70s this morning. The forecast is dry through the morning commute.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature soars into the low and mid-90s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 90s under plenty of sunshine by mid-afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.
The chance of rain is mainly west of I-95 this afternoon and, even there, most neighborhoods will remain dry.
Temperatures cool back into the 80s after sunset and only slowly cool into the 70s early tomorrow morning. A gradual cooling trend begins Thursday and lasts into Saturday with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-90s these afternoons.
Rain remains very spotty, but a slightly greater shot at rain may enter the forecast early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
