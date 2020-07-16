CAT reducing nighttime services due to low ridership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit says it will be reducing its nighttime hours due to low ridership in the evenings amid the pandemic.
All fixed-route buses and CAT mobility paratransit vehicles will stop operating by 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. This will go into effect on Monday, July 20.
Services on Sundays will operate normally.
CAT is reminding the public that it has several safety measures in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Find out more by clicking here.
