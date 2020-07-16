City of Guyton passes mask ordinance despite Governor’s executive order overriding mask mandates

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Guyton passed a mask mandate Thursday night, just about 24 hours after Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order overriding all mask mandates in Georgia cities and counties.
It requires everyone who is in any public building, within the city limits, wear a face covering over their mouths and noses. This order also applies to all business owners and employees while interacting with people in outdoor spaces.
“At the end of the day this shouldn’t have been a political issue, it was turned into one. Really it’s a public health issue and we as a city decided to stand up and say we need to take action,” said Mayor Russ Deen.
He also said, “This ordinance comes from a place of love, not power. If power was my goal I wouldn’t have run for mayor in a town the size of Guyton. We just want to help people, we want to bring our community together and help them see the threat and prevent it from getting worse than it already is.”
