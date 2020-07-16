Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure along with an upper level ridge builds into the weekend. This will help keep our rain chances low and our temps hot. No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storm mainly west of I-95. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms ending by sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for early storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for early storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, low in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
