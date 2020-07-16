ECSD looking for more wifi options for virtual students

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As of now the Effingham County School District is planning on offering both in-person and virtual options for students in the coming school year.
Meaning wifi may be more important than ever before in the coming school year for students in Effingham County.
Which is why the district is working to insure everyone has access.
One possible solution, the library.
“We welcome students,” said Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director David Singleton.
Live Oak Public Libraries has two branches in the county and say they're ready to help.
“We want students to have access. We want to remove as many barriers as we can,” said Singleton.
But, due to COVID they too will be limited.
“Our buildings will have some capacity issues this fall.”
Social distancing has cut-down their capacity and limited the amount of resources they can make available.
Plus, at least for now, there's a time limit too.
“Our intent with that is to make sure everybody has an opportunity to use the library because we have limited space in our buildings,” Singleton says.
Meanwhile the district is also looking at some other options.
“The school district has reached out to the Chamber of Commerce to reach out to our business community to see if there are businesses that would make their wifi available to families,” said Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps.
Something the Chamber was more than willing to help with and believe may be a viable option.
“For those businesses that can extend their wifi to the families, they would be helping improve online learning in Effingham County,” said Cripps.
Cripps though admits this may not be an option for every business.
But has faith that Effingham County will once again find a solution, together.
“With this community being so tight knit they extend themselves for each other. The businesses and the residents, it’s a two way street and we’ve seen this time and time again,” Cripps said.
According to Singleton the library is working on bringing in hot spots to the county and expanding their student ID program into Effingham County which would get students a library membership with their student ID.
We did reach out to the school district for comment but have not yet heard back from them.
