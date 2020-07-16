Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting suspect is at large Thursday night, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says a man was shot in front of his home in the 300 block of Bluff Dr. in Effingham County around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators remain on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 912.754.3449 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 912.234.2020 you can also text tips anonymously to 847411.
