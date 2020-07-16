Ga. unemployment rate drops in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The latest report from the Georgia Department of Labor shows unemployment claims going down, while the state is paying more benefits than before.
A report from WalletHub shows it’s happening at a slow rate, saying Georgia is the second slowest state to pay out claims.
According to the Department of Labor, about 2.9 million claims have been filed since the pandemic began in March. Of those claims, only 40% are considered valid, according to the commissioner.
While WTOC has heard from some Georgians who say they’ve been waiting months for payments, the commissioner says there are a few reasons for the delay, one being an influx of fraudulent claims.
“You actually see higher attempted fraud during those periods because fraudsters look at chaos and say, ‘Here’s an opportunity.’ We know for a fact right now we’re seeing, especially here in the last few weeks, a lot more attempted fraud here in Georgia,” said Mark Butler, Georgia DOL Commissioner.
Commissioner Butler says 91% of valid claims have already received benefits.
