Hampton Co. District 1 pushes school start date

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County District One joined Beaufort County in pushing its start date back.
Hampton District One is facing similar issues to the rest of the Lowcountry but they say they are making progress. In fact, they have already decided to move their start date from an August date to September 8.
Thursday was the first day for new student registration in Hampton County District One, but that doesn’t mean those registering know exactly what they are getting into. Hampton County District One has not announced this year’s plan but say they have a general understanding of what it will look like.
The three option plan allows parents to decide if the want face to face learning, total virtual learning, or potentially a hybrid. The district put that plan together after getting results from 959 survey entries.
They say parents will be able to register their children for school and choose what form of learning they would prefer once the board approves the plan. Right now parents should expect to find out the full plan by July 30.
“Our task force met yesterday and we presented a draft plan to them. We will be sending a draft plan to the state board of education this week, sending it out to our staff next week for feedback, and then our school board meets on 27th July. And we hope they will be in a place that they can approve it by that time,” said Jack Hutto, Hampton County District One communications.
Students who don’t have access to devices or digital learning should be getting some relief through the district cares act application. But they say they will have more details on that once the plan is published and they know how many students will be learning online.
