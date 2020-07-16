Liberty County schools to start year online, first day pushed back

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Education approved a plan for students to start the 2020-2021 school year virtually.
The start date will also be adjusted to Aug. 13 to allow teachers and administrators extra time to prepare to begin the school year online, according to the school system.
“With all things considered, the safety and health of our students and staff are paramount. We do care that we get our students back in their schools at the appropriate time when it is safe to do so,” Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry said in a statement.
