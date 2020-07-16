Metter City Hall taking COVID-19 precautions

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter residents have access to City Hall again after they closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Metter’s City Manager says a plexiglass window is just one step they’ve added since they reopened city hall on Monday.
Metter closed its city hall at the beginning of the month when one employee tested positive. According to city manager Carter Crawford, they'd already limited customers to only two inside at the same time.
Now they’re encouraging people to wear a mask when they enter or use the drop box outside. To encourage social distancing, they taped off lines six feet apart for anybody waiting to enter.
“They cooperated well when we had to shut down at first. Since we’ve opened back up on Monday, they’ve continued to cooperate,” said Carter Crawford, city manager.
When they closed, they tested all employees and one other tested positive. They’re both still at home.
