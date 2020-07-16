Multiple people injured in 2 car crash on Midland Rd.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A two car crash on Midland Road in Effingham County had the road closed for much of Thursday evening, leaving multiple people injured.
The crash was reported at 4:51 p.m. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says all the occupants of one of those cars were taken to the hospital, and the driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office also says at least one of the vehicles involved an entrapment.
