Local Volunteer Committee plans Walk MS Virtual Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many non-profit organizations, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Georgia Chapter and Walk MS are facing difficult times.
This year’s Walk MS event turned completely virtual as a health precaution. The change in format for Walk MS and events like it was not only disheartening for members of the organization, it has also played a large role in how much money organizers were able to raise. That money helps pay for both research and support services for the nearly one million people nationwide living with MS.
“We do stand to lose about $60 million in vital funding due to this crisis, and that means services for people with MS are at stake, research is at stake and vital advocacy is at stake,” Rachael Fenich, Development Manager for Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi said.
However, Walk MS Savannah is still close to its adjusted goal. Fenich and other members of the local volunteer committee came up with a virtual fundraising event called Give To Win.
“We got to discussing what we were going to do with all of these generous gift certificates that local businesses and grocery stores had given us either to purchase food for the walk or to use as raffle items. And we didn’t want to hold onto them, so we came up with this idea of a virtual night and giving them away to folks that register for it,” Lisa Dyson, Captain of Dyson Dawgs Walk MS Team, said.
Raising money for this cause is especially important to both of these women. Dyson’s brother has MS, and Fenich’s husband suffers from MS as well.
Give To Win will happen over Zoom, and Fenich says she’s most excited to maintain a sense of community through this event.
“We’re having several of our team captains actually come on and share there stories,” Fenich said. “What we love about coming to Walk MS is getting to meet other people. Getting to hear other peoples stories and their experiences and hearing how close those are to ours.”
The event will also include door prizes, games, and a live music performance by local Kendra Royal.
Give to Win is scheduled for July 30 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
$25 will get you into the event and enter you in the drawing to win a gift card.
To learn how to attend, or to donate directly, click here.
