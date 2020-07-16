Nurses deliver balloons to patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused visitor restrictions at many hospitals, including those locally.
Because of these restrictions, nurses at St. Joseph’s decided to deliver balloons to all the patients at the hospital who couldn’t have their loved ones visit them.
While not all of them are coronavirus patients, most have been there for more than a 5 day period without seeing their families.
One nurse says seeing the reactions on the patients faces is what keeps them going.
“We’ve had tears, lots and lots of smiles, not just from the patients but from the nursing staff on the floors. But all positive, very heart touching and very overwhelming at the positive response that we’ve received,” said Marquita Steele, OR Navigator in ST. Joseph’s Operating Room.
Steele says she hopes that it lets the patients know they are thinking of them and that they’re not alone even when they’re away from their families.
