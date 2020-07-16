Parents react to SCCPSS choosing to start the school year virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With safety in mind, the school board came to their decision after hours of discussion. However, some parents say they have trust in the school to take the safety precautions in order for their children to learn inside the classroom.
We spoke with two parents who say ending this school year with virtual learning was extremely difficult. One parent, Bryan Parrish, says he was constantly wondering if he was holding his child back because he was teaching him instead of a certified teacher.
He says by sending his kids to school he knows they’re learning many other important things in life other than just math or just science.
“School is an interesting opportunity where our kids are going to school with people of different races, different religions. Every aspect that you can name, they’re going to school with them and learning how to coexist and ultimately our kids need an education and we just think that’s the best way to do it,” said Parrish.
Elise Leet is another parent who says it’s hard for her and her husband to balance their jobs while also parenting and being a teacher.
Leet says with this decision she’s forced to now put her child into a private school because virtual learning isn’t easy for her family to adjust to.
“Unfortunately I think we would have to put him into private school. Obviously that’s not ideal, we’d rather go with the lottery system, but just based on our jobs I don’t feel like we have another option,” said Leet.
The board says they’re just going to start out with virtual learning and potentially move into in person learning as they track the virus data.
