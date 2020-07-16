Savannah mayor says city will continue to enforce mask mandate, will challenge governor’s order

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during one of his weekly COVID-19 updates. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | July 16, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 3:37 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to Governor Brian Kemp’s new order banning mask mandates in cities and counties in Georgia.

During a news conference Thursday, Mayor Johnson said the city will continue to enforce the mask mandate in city limits and will legally challenge the governor’s order.

Mayor Johnson initially addressed the governor’s order in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Kemp announced he is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He said he’s voiding orders that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though he had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks. Instead, Kemp has been trying to encourage voluntary mask-wearing.

An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public. In Georgia, communities that have acted include Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and Athens-Clarke County.

Mayor Johnson said masks will continue to be available in the city of Savannah.

