SCCPSS board votes to start school virtually, delay start date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education members voted to delay the start of the 2020/21 school year and begin the year online.
Originally, the school system was going to head back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 5, but that will now be delayed until Wednesday, Aug. 19
They will also not begin the school year inside the school buildings, but instead, students would continue to learn from home.
Due to the recent spike in cases, Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett made the recommendation to delay the start of the school year and begin it virtually.
Below is the reopening plan presented during the SCCPSS work session on Thursday morning:
WTOC spoke with School Board President Dr. Joe Buck to get his thoughts on the recommendation before the meetings Thursday. He says the safety of the students, staff, and faculty will always be a priority for the school district. He says the school system has heard from a lot of parents who say they’re not ready to allow their students back in a school building.
Dr. Buck says everyone on the board and at SCCPSS knows the importance of reopening schools, especially for working parents, but he says they can’t reopen too soon. He said before the meetings that if the proposed plan passed, he expects the board to reconvene around Labor Day to see if it’s safe to reopen the schools then.
