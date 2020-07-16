Thursday: Hot temperatures, spotty rain in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and muggy outside with temperatures in the 70s through the morning commute.
Hot and humid weather dominates the afternoon forecast with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel a bit hotter than 100°; possibly up to 106° or so. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are possible during the afternoon.
The first few thundershowers will develop along the I-95 corridor just after lunch-time, then spread inland and away from the coast through the rest of the day-time hours.
The chance of rain lessens overnight tonight. But, isolated thunderstorms return Friday afternoon.
Not many neighborhoods will see much rain each day, but spotty downpours are certainly possible. Temperatures top-out in the low to mid-90s each afternoon through the rest of the seven day forecast.
Stay cool,
Cutter
