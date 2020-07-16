Volunteers fostering dog saved from Screven Co. dump site

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A dog in Screven County is bouncing back after being found at a dumpster and in poor health.
The chocolate lab might be Screven County’s most famous dog after what happened last week.
Security video shows the dog being abandoned July 4th weekend at a dumpster. We showed you how the dog looked last week during the exam at the vet’s office. You might not even think this is the same animal.
“That dog was a walking skeleton ten days ago! It just shows what a little care will do for an animal,” said Sheriff Mike Kile.
The sheriff's office got a license plate number from the video and arrested Symone Roberts and charged her with animal cruelty. She's free on bond.
Sheriff Kile says his office and a rescue group called Friends of Screven County Animals has gotten hundreds of calls about him.
“I think one came in from Australia, asking about the dog. Everybody wants to adopt it. Had a sheriff call from Indiana.”
Rescue volunteers will care for the dog and help screen future owners once the dog's cleared to adopt sometime in the future.
The rescue group gave him a name, at least temporarily, of Chance, for the second chance he’s gotten.
