Winn Army Community Hospital holds change of command ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Army tradition looked a lot different than years past at Winn Army Community Hospital.
Thursday morning, they held a change of command ceremony, adapting it to make sure those in attendance were within COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Outgoing Commander Colonel Michelle Munroe passed the torch to Colonel Julie Freeman.
While the ceremony may have been altered, Colonel Munroe says one thing hasn’t changed, the hospital’s commitment to the Fort Stewart Community.
Colonel Munroe made history as the hospital's first female commander.
In the midst of the pandemic, she says passing along that torch isn’t lost on her.
“Actually, it encourages me. Not only is Colonel Freeman a female, but she’s also a nurse corps officer, so turning it over to a fellow nurse corps offer, I feel like I’m turning it over to one of peers and friends, and so it’s great to turn over a successful command and a hospital to one of your people that you find a peer and resource to the community,” Colonel Munroe.
Colonel Freeman comes to the command from a previous assignment to the Assistant Deputy for Medical Affairs.
She also served as the Medical Surgical Department chief at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
