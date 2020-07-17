Bacon County schools to delay start date; offer in-person or online option

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bacon County School System will delay the start of school to allow extra planning time for safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first day of classes has been moved to Aug. 10 from Aug. 3.
Teachers and staff will return as scheduled on July 27, according to the school system. The pre-planning schedule for teachers and staff will be extended from one week to nine days.
Other key changes 2020-21 calendar:
The revised calendar will include 17 professional learning days for teachers/staff and 173 instructional days for students.
There will be 9 (rather than 4) extended pre-planning/professional learning days at the beginning of the school year. The additional professional learning days will allow the district to focus on training and preparing staff for COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures.
Students will have the option to return to school for face-to-face instruction or a virtual option.
The traditional learning plan will include safety measures and protocols for COVID-19, according to the school system.
The Bacon County School System will offer a virtual learning option for those parents who are not ready for their children to return to in-person learning. An application will be required, and parents must agree to a semester-long commitment to apply for online learning.
The school system states parents must provide technology, which includes a device such as a laptop, Chromebook, or desktop to apply for online learning. Parents must also provide internet access to apply for online learning.
The school system said it will use Edgenuity to outsource virtual learning. Students will be assigned an Edgenuity teacher and courses for the semester. Bacon County teachers will not be facilitating the virtual learning option.
If you have questions or concerns, please email covid19@bcraiders.com.
