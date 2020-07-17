Beaufort Co. gives update on back-to-school plans

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - “If conditions are not safe to go back into the classrooms to do face to face instruction, then we will begin everyone virtual,” said Beaufort County Superintendent, Dr. Frank Rodriguez.
Beaufort County is getting a clearer image of what school will look like when it starts in September.
Beaufort County schools are giving parents the option: do they want face-to-face learning or virtual learning. Right now parents are able to choose but if too many choose face-to-face the school might have to adopt a hybrid schedule.
"The measure is when you would not be able to accommodate the recommendations from DHEC, I think is the way to look at it."
Those recommendations require smaller class sizes. Individual principals will have to be in charge of making the decision.
"Our individual schools are weighing in on those types of things along the way. It's not a decision you just mandate."
The first concern is teachers and staff. So far only 60 of 1,700 teachers have requested to teach online
“If they qualify for special accommodations then we must do what we have to do in order to accommodate them so they can do the essential functions of their job,” said Alice Walton, Chief of HR.
But a large portion of the workforce is at risk. 366 teachers are 55 years old or older, 175 could retire today because of age or years of service, and 46 percent of the teacher force are currently in a high risk group or care for someone in a high risk group.
These factors mean the district has to keep them extra safe.
“We obviously have to be, or take into consideration their personal circumstances as well,” Deputy Superintendent Duke Bradley.
The second and equally important consideration, what students and parents want. A total of 6,000 students have registered for school already. Sixty percent are interested in face to face learning, while 40 percent are opting for virtual instruction.
If the trends stay this way as more students register, that means principles will have to find a way to keep social distancing at 60 percent capacity in their buildings.
Parents can expect a decision as soon as principals are able to get a clear picture of their schools' preferences.
“Depending on how many registrations are in by school you know different schools may be able to make that assessment at an earlier pace.”
