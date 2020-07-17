Bryan County schools delaying start date; will offer in-person, virtual options for students

(Source: Live 5)
By WTOC Staff | July 17, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 1:32 PM

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District will begin the 2020/21 school year with an in-person and virtual option for students.

The first day of class has also been pushed back to Aug. 17.

The district listed guidelines for the return to face-to-face instruction. That information can be found by clicking here.

For any parents that wish to enroll their child into the virtual option, a form must be completed and submitted by prior to midnight on July 23. According to the school district, a form must be submitted for each individual student enrolled.

Please click here for the e-Learning Choice Option Registration Form.

More information about guidelines for the virtual option is available from the school system by clicking here.

