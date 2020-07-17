Bryan County schools delaying start date; will offer in-person, virtual options for students

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District will begin the 2020/21 school year with an in-person and virtual option for students.
The first day of class has also been pushed back to Aug. 17.
The district listed guidelines for the return to face-to-face instruction. That information can be found by clicking here.
For any parents that wish to enroll their child into the virtual option, a form must be completed and submitted by prior to midnight on July 23. According to the school district, a form must be submitted for each individual student enrolled.
More information about guidelines for the virtual option is available from the school system by clicking here.
