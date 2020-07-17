Chatham Co. parents making adjustments as they prepare for the new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County’s School Board voted to approve a delayed virtual start to this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That decision has created a mixed reaction among families here in the district.
While the Savannah-Chatham County School board unanimously voted to push back their start date to August 19th and begin the year virtually, parents have differing opinions.
"There's some things that can't be taught this way and I think our children are missing out."
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea considering what we have going on and because I know this is 100 percent for the safety of the kids.”
Parents opposed to the virtual start say they feel school offers much more than just academics. Larry has a foster child with special needs. He says virtual learning is a challenge and wishes families had a choice.
“I mean if you want to have your kids stay home because of fear of whatever concern, you have somebody that is compromised fine, but if your child is able to they should be able to go to school I mean we’re paying tax dollars for school right,” he said.
While a majority of parents say virtual school was an adjustment, Veronica says it helped her bond with her boys but as parents return to teaching she hope the district will offer training to families.
“What I would suggest is we get a training, a virtual training program for all parents or all guardians or everyone that’s going to assume the position of being the teacher. You know what to do how to handle their moods, personalities and all that,” said Veronica Asuquo, SCCPSS elementary mom.
Families we spoke to say they will have to adjust and make the most of this year given the board’s decision, but some parents who are also medical professionals fear what this decision means given that flu season is yet to come.
“My concern is if we’re going to start with e-learning and the kids haven’t even been in school since march and kids are not the ones getting sick from it then what’s going to prevent our kids from being in virtual school for the entire year,” said Jamie Slump, SCCPSS high school mom.
Parents say they are hopeful the district will be creative and work to get students back into the classroom.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.