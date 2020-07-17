Chatham County Aquatic Center reopening soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Aquatic Center will soon reopen its doors.
It’s been closed for four months. During the closures, they were able to get several renovations done.
That includes painting, some changes to the pools, new lighting, bathroom renovations and more.
The facilities manager says staff are training and cleaning to get everything ready.
She says there will be adjusted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You reserve a lane, one person per lane, or one family living in the same household up to 4 in one lane. We’re also only doing lap swimming and forward movement exercise. So we’ll run that for the first few weeks and then we’ll see as things progress if we can bring back water aerobics, swim lessons, swim teams and some of our other programming,” said Holly Holdsworth, facilities manager.
The aquatics center is set to reopen this Tuesday.
