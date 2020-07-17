Friday: Summer weather takes hold of the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
The temperature warms to near 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100° in many places this afternoon.
Only isolated showers and storms are in the afternoon, early evening forecast through the weekend. Seasonably hot temperatures persist through the seven day forecast with only a spotty chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.