GBI investigating sex crime allegations made against a suspect in the Ahmaud Arbery case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating sex crime allegations made against William “Roddie” Bryan.
Bryan is one of three suspects charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County.
The GBI initially stated the request to investigate came from the Glynn County Police Department. That statement has been updated to reflect the request came from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the GBI, the request was made on Wednesday, July 15.
The GBI states the investigation is active and on-going.
