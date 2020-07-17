2020 Savannah Food & Wine Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 Savannah Food & Wine Festival scheduled for November has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to festival organizers, purchased tickets will be refunded upon request or can be rolled over to the festival scheduled for 2021. Ticket holders who opt to credit their ticket to the 2021 festival will receive a 20 percent discount code for any additional 2021 festival tickets, according to a news release from festival staff.
The 2021 festival is scheduled to take place in locations throughout Savannah on Nov. 8-14.
