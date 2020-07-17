Step One Automotive hosts grab-and-go meal event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Step One Automotive Group held a grab-and-go meal event Friday for military and medical workers as well as first responders.
This is the 9th event they’ve held here in Savannah. They served over 550 meals.
They say it's their way to say thank you to front line workers for everything they do.
The company’s marketing manager,Maja Ciric, says while their goal is to provide meals, it’s also a good way to help local businesses.
“From one side, we help local business and then other side, this is a way to say thank you for everything you do and just you know a small token of appreciation but in these crazy times it means a lot,” said Ciric.
The group hosts the event twice a month. The next event will be on July 21 on Savannah’s Southside.
