Tattnall County schools offering in-person, virtual option

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County School System released some of the 2020/21 back to school plan on Friday.
The school system has developed an in-person option and a virtual option for students.
The first day of school for those physically attending will be Monday, Aug. 10.
The school system is asking for parents interested in the virtual option to fill out an application. That form can be found by clicking here.
Once you have decided on the in-person or virtual option, the school system is asking everyone to fill out a bus survey. That survey can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.