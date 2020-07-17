Telfair holding Free Family Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to enjoy some art this weekend with your family, the Telfair Museums invites all Chatham County residents to the Jepson Center.
Telfair's three sites in downtown Savannah reopened a few weeks ago after closing in mid-March. To celebrate, they're teaming up with the city of Savannah to present a Free Family Weekend.
All Savannah and Chatham County residents will receive free admission to the Jepson Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 17-19. You can see the current Collecting Impressionism exhibit, explore the TechSpace gallery, reflect on Juneteenth, and enjoy touch free activities.
Face masks are required at this event.
For information on admissions and safety procedures, click here.
