Tormenta FC postpones home season opener scheduled for Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soccer fans in Statesboro will have to wait a little bit longer to see their local team in action.
Tormenta FC has postponed its season home opener, which had been scheduled for Saturday, July 18. The team made the announcement in a press release Friday afternoon.
Players practiced as late as Thursday for their match with the Richmond Kickers. The game was to be not only the season opener but the first professional sports game of any kind in Georgia since the pandemic started.
Team President Darin Van Tassell said results came back Thursday night that two players had tested positive for COVID-19. He said they consulted with Richmond and the league officials and calls the move an abundance of caution.
“We know we are playing in a very unusual time. So, our protocols are put in place to make sure that when we do play, we’ll be able to play again and again and again,” Van Tassell said.
The United Soccer League’s protocols require that clubs are tested on a weekly basis.
The two players in question have been asymptomatic but will remain quarantined.
The team plans to reschedule its game against the Richmond Kickers. The rest of this year’s schedule has not changed, including the next game on July 25 in Statesboro.
