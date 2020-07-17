Tybee Island Code Enforcement Division hits the beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A team in bright yellow shirts made their debut on Tybee July 4th weekend.
If you head out to the beach, you’ll see them out, stopping to make sure beach rules are followed. But the job isn’t just about writing tickets.
The 4th of July weekend was the first official weekend the team was out on the beach. This was after several weeks of training the city put them through to get them prepared.
COVID-19 slowed the hiring process for the code enforcement team, but City Manager Shawn Gillen says the city is finally at the point they wanted to be at back in April.
Gillen says the officers have a very busy job enforcing all beach rules, short term vacation rental ordinances and helping with animal control. The team is made up of four full-time members and two part-time, and they’re led by the city marshal.
Gillen says the city is already starting to see positive results.
"They're now doing a good job of making sure they're making contact with the folks, especially in the no smoking area. They've written a few tickets on that, but mostly warnings. It's been going really well, so we're meeting our expectations at this point and as they learn more about the job they'll become more efficient at it."
Each code enforcement officer has a radio and a cellphone. The city says they plan to also buy them body cams for more protection.
