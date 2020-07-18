Chatham Emergency Services: technical rescue canceled after report unfounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham Emergency Services Chief Chuck Kearns confirms that crews have canceled a technical rescue after a report that a child had jumped into the water on East President Street.
Kearns says that a truck driver going over the Causton Bluff Bridge witnessed a child jump from the bridge into the river. No information was provided on the child’s age.
The driver reported that the child didn’t look distressed, but called 911 after the child didn’t seem to come back up. Multiple emergency crews including Marine Patrol responded to the scene. The search in the area has since been canceled.
