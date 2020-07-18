Concerned Citizens of Savannah hold runoff debate via Zoom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia voters will head back to the polls on August 11 for the primary runoffs.
The group, Concerned Citizens of Savannah, held a runoff debate on Zoom Saturday afternoon with several candidates participating.
It was another opportunity for them to share where they stand on important issues the state and the country are currently facing.
Candidates running for county, state, and federal offices each laid out their platforms via video.
Group member Yolandra Shipp served as the debate’s facilitator asking candidates questions about varying issues. One of the hot topics was COVID-19.
“You cannot have any conversation without COVID-19 coming into play,” Shipp said.
Joyce Griggs, running for Georgia’s 1st District, says she’d like to strengthen the Coronavirus task force if elected, saying this can help Georgia and the country become better equipped with the virus.
“I will push to make sure that...let’s listen to the science,” Griggs said. “Okay? If science says wear a mask, let’s wear a mask.”
Another topic heavy on Georgian’s minds is the Georgia Department of Labor and unemployment benefits.
Candidates for the 163rd district Derek Mallow and Anne Westbrook say there’s a lack of manpower at the DOL, and that needs to change in order to effectively serve those who are unemployed.
“Now we see that the Department of Labor, when people can’t get through and can’t get access, that goes to customer service,” Mallow said.
“They can’t access those benefits they earned by working those jobs, so that’s a failure of leadership,” Westbrook said.
Candidates seeking to represent Chatham County would like to bring more jobs to residents in their district.
“We need a workforce development center,” said Tanya Milton, candidate for Chatham County Commission District 5. “We need to get these people ready to work in these environments.”
“I would say zoning is a really good indication of how much capital it will take you to open a new business or build a new one,” said Clinton Edminster, candidate for Chatham County Commission District 2.
The candidates all expressed the need for change, and hope voters show up to the polls come August and November.
Candidates for other races were also invited to participate in the debate but did not respond to the group’s request.
