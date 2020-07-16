Heat holds with minimal rain chances this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Other than a few isolated showers along the sea breeze, we are hot and mostly dry across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire late this afternoon. Highs topped out in the lower 90s for most of us, feeling closer to 100 degrees. What few showers there are will be well west of I-95 this evening as temperatures fall into the 80s after sunset.
Viewing conditions should be good to see comet NEOWISE this evening. Look near to the Northwest after sunset. Many folks have been able to see if around 9:30 PM. You'll have the best chance to see it if you are away from city lights and have a camera or binoculars to look through!
Tybee Tides: 8.4' 7:08PM I 1.0' 1:59 AM I 6.8 7:34AM
Sunday starts out in the mid to upper 70s, but we'll quickly warm up into the lower 90s by noon, feeling near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Our only chance for rain on Sunday afternoon will be with isolated showers popping up along the sea breeze, otherwise we are in store for another hot and dry day.
This hot and mostly dry pattern continues into the middle of the week. We'll see afternoon highs in the mid 90s, with afternoon heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. There is a slightly better chance for showers on Wednesday, but it is slim pickings for rain over the next handful of days.
Tropics:
The tropics remain inactive from the Atlantic to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Tropical cyclone development is not expected over the next week or so.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
