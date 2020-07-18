State Representative Carl Gilliard reflects on John Lewis’ legacy.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Local representatives are reflecting on the legacy that civil rights icon John Lewis leaves behind.
John Lewis was a hero who dedicated his life to fighting for equality and justice for all. His passion for the civil rights movement is what brought him to march with Martin Luther King Jr. and speak at the March on Washington.
Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard recounts his many encounters with John Lewis, saying one of the things he often talked about was to make good trouble. Gilliard says one of the last times he saw John Lewis, he told him “we have work to do,” and it’s a message Gilliard says he’ll hold onto.
“He became the man who pushed the movement to redeem the soul of America, so we have truly, truly lost an icon that was a mentor to the whole movement,” said Representative Gilliard.
