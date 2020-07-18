World War II veteran and pastor turns 98 years old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Friends, family and city leaders helped line West Victory Drive Saturday morning, to celebrate Reverend Matthew Southall Brown’s 98th Birthday.
“Well I’m 98 that’s what I am, 1922, and I feel like I’m 28.”
Born and raised in Savannah, Brown was a dynamic pastor for over 30 years, one of the first black soldiers to fight in World War II and was also the first black police chaplain.
His son Matthew Brown Jr. said it’s not only a miracle but a blessing to see how many people came out to celebrate his father.
“It’s just a blessing to be here and to see the excitement and all of the people that love him throughout the years.”
City leaders even declared Brown’s birthday as an official day in the city.
”July the 16th, 2020 is Reverend Matthew Southall Brown Senior day.”
For the vet and pastor himself if you ask him what his favorite memory is.
“I got so many of them I just don’t know I’ll tell you the truth. I just cannot say what my favorite memory of my 98 years living, I just can’t say what they are.”
He may not be able to come up with one, but through it all he’s looking forward to many more years to come.
“I’ve had a good ride, I’ve had a wonderful 98 years. 99 and a half wouldn’t do, I’m waiting on 100.”
His son Matthew Brown Jr. said they’ve already started planning for his 100th birthday celebration.
